Salon shop owner tested Coronavirus positive in Chennai

A salon show owner has been tested Coronavirus positive, who kept his shop open illegally during the lockdown in Chennai. The person identified as a 35-year-old man, who belongs to Koyambedu under Greater Chennai Corporation limits. Immediately, he was shifted to Kilpauk Medical College, where his health condition is said to be stable.

Now Corporation officials are trying to track the people who visited the salon for a haircut and are conducting a door-to-door survey to identify the other suspects. In this process, the officials have found nearly ten people, collected their samples, and moved their family members into home quarantine

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far, 1885 Coronavirus positive cases have been reported across Tamil Nadu. This includes 24 deaths and 1020 cured and discharged from the hospital.