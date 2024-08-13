Samajwadi Party Leader Arrested For Alleged Attempted Rape Of Minor

Uttar Pradesh police arrested Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Nawab Singh Yadav on Monday following allegations of attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl. The incident came to light when authorities received a distress call on the 112 helpline around 1:30 am.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand reported that the caller, a young girl, claimed she had been stripped and faced an assault attempt. Upon reaching the scene, police rescued the teenager and apprehended Yadav, who was found in a compromising situation.

During questioning, the victim revealed that her paternal aunt had taken her to Yadav's residence under the pretext of a job opportunity. Authorities have filed a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act, with investigations ongoing.

Yadav, maintaining his innocence, called the incident a "capitalist conspiracy" and expressed his determination to fight the accusations. Despite his claims, the court has remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

In the wake of the arrest, the Samajwadi Party swiftly distanced itself from Yadav. Kannauj District President Kaleem Khan stated that Yadav is not affiliated with the party, and an official statement emphasized his long-standing engagement in anti-party activities.

The BJP seized the opportunity to criticize the SP, with spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi accusing the party of consistently shielding its leaders involved in criminal activities. Tripathi highlighted Yadav's alleged connection to MP Dimple Yadav and referenced previous incidents involving SP members.

Reports indicate that Nawab Singh Yadav has a history of legal troubles, with 16 cases registered against him in Kannauj, including charges of attempted murder and three cases under the Goonda Act.