Sanatan Wisdom Started Research on Krishna's Cultural Path From Mathura to Dwarka

Sanatan Wisdom a non-profit organization has taken inspiration from the Madhya Pradesh government's Sri Krishna Pathey project and has started a special cultural-philosophical research journey on the holy places associated with Lord Krishna's life. The objective of this initiative is to re-study the historical, spiritual and social relevance of the pilgrimage sites spread from Mathura to Dwarka where Lord Krishna's feet touched.

The aim of this scheme announced by the Madhya Pradesh government is to add those places on a cultural heritage map with which the life of Shri Krishna was deeply connected. It includes important places like Sandipani Ashram Ujjain, Janapav, Amjhera where Krishna fought with Rukmi during the abduction of Rukmani, Narana in Mahidpur is believed to be the place where Krishna and Sudama went to collect firewood and Dwarka where Krishna established Rajdharma. Organization is looking at this path from a research perspective and is documenting various dimensions of spiritual literature, folk tradition, devotional music and cultural psychology.

Along with this research journey a novel The Krishna Effect by Devrishi is also in the news. This work presents a detailed description of those stories of Krishna from the point of view of modern psychology and philosophy through which Krishna reached Dwarka from Mathura. This book makes the cultural aspects of the 'Shri Krishna Pathey' project more strong in literary form. The research team led by Philosopher and Spiritual Researcher Devrishi has started the research work by reaching Sandipani Ashram in Ujjain under which discussions have been held with the descendants of Sandipani Rishi.

The team has also interacted with prominent archaeologists and researchers in Ujjain including Padma Shri awardee Dr Bhagwati Lal Rajpurohit, Dr Bal Krishna Sharma, Dr R.C. Thakur, Dr Prashant Puranik and Dr Raman Solanki to gather insights on the cultural historical aspects of Krishna’s journey. These consultations are being documented as part of the research.

Devrishi said "According to the information received from Ujjain we come to know that at the age of 11 Shri Krishna came to Ujjain the Gurukul of Sandipani Rishi to receive education from him. There he learnt four Vedas, six Vedantas, four Upanishads and sixty-four arts in just sixty-four days. Before going to Mathura Krishna travelled from Ujjain via Janapav to the seashore of Gujarat. Where he killed the demon named Shankhasur and freed the son of Sandipani Rishi from captivity who was his Guru Dakshina to Sandipani Rishi. It was during this journey that Parashurama gave Krishna the Sudarshan Chakra."

Sanatan Wisdom is an organization that combines Vedic knowledge with science and researches sound therapy for mental health and is promoting sanatan culture and Vedic knowledge globally. Sadhana Pandey co-founder of the organization said "Our organization is not only preparing documents but we are also making a documentary series on this to reach out directly to the youth, which will be released soon."