Santali literature stall draws attention at State Book Fair

Bhubaneswar: Amid nearly 500 stalls at the 7th Odisha State Book Fair, a lone outlet exclusively dedicated to Santali literature written in the Ol Chiki script drew attention as a symbol of linguistic pride and cultural preservation. The stall, titled Santali Saonhed Akhada, is managed by Malati Murmu, a publisher and cultural activist from the Santali community, and is distinct for its exclusive focus on books published entirely in the Ol Chiki script.

The collection on display included novels, short stories, poetry, magazines and a wide range of academic texts. Among the notable titles were ‘Ol Chiki Chedoh Potob’, an alphabet primer; ‘Elkha-Potob’, an introductory book on numbers and mathematics; and ‘Santali Ranal’, a comprehensive grammar text. Academic works such as ‘Atan’ (Geography), ‘Nagam’ (History) and ‘Hitel’, a philosophical text based on the ideas of Guru Gomke Pandit Raghunath Murmu, were also showcased at the stall. Established in 2024, Santali Saonhed Akhada is run by 25 members of the Santali community. The organisation is still young and its own publishing output remains limited. The strength of the stall lies in its carefully and extensive collection of Santali literature, Murmu said.

“Our purpose is to distribute books written in the Ol Chiki script and promote Santali language, literature, heritage and culture,” she said, adding that although Santali model schools and higher education institutions exist in Mayurbhanj and other districts of Odisha, there is a pressing need to ensure that academic books in Ol Chiki reach more schools and institutions across the State.

Asked about visitors’ feedback to the Santali language book stall, Murmu said, “We have received overwhelmingly positive response. Members of the Santali community visited the stall in large numbers, while many non-Santali visitors, encountering the Ol Chiki script for the first time, showed keen interest and purchased introductory alphabet books. Our presence shines distinctly amidst the crowd.”

Murmu also highlighted ‘Fagun’, a monthly magazine published entirely in the Ol Chiki script, of which she is the Editor. Founded in 2008, ‘Fagun’ carries news, events and voices from across the Santali world. The print edition is circulated in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, while its digital PDF edition reaches Santali communities abroad in countries including the US, Nepal, Bangladesh and several Arab nations.

“Language is where we feel most at home. When our people read Ol Chiki in distant lands, they are not just reading the news, they are returning, even if briefly, to their motherland,” Murmu said, describing the magazine’s cultural significance. Recalling a recent milestone, Murmu spoke about her visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 2, where she, along with her husband Mangat Murmu and members of the Santali community, met President Droupadi Murmu.

She described the interaction as deeply moving and a moment of collective pride for the Santali community, noting that the President showed keen interest in copies of ‘Fagun’ and discussed issues related to tribal welfare and language promotion.

Murmu also expressed reverence for Guru Gomke Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the creator of the Ol Chiki script, describing him as a visionary who laid the foundation for Santali literary and cultural self-respect.

The community welcomed the announcement by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi of Rs 50-crore package on the occasion of Pandit Murmu’s 120th birth anniversary, which includes plans to develop memorial sites, establish an Ol Chiki Library at Baripada, set up an open theatre museum and organise an international seminar to promote Santali literature.