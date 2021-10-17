Sasikala visits Jaya mausoleum

Chennai: V K Sasikala, who was eased out of the AIADMK years ago, on Saturday paid homage at the mausoleum of former party supremo J Jayalalithaa here and cryptically remarked that she has 'unburdened' herself and the party has a bright future.

On the eve of AIADMK's 50th anniversary of its founding, Sasikala, confidante of the former Chief Minister said she 'unburdened' herself to Amma, the 'burden' of her heart, that lingered for about five years after Jayalalaithaa's death in 2016.

"I have unburdened myself (at the mausoleum of Jayalalithaa)," she said after paying homage, adding she 'told Amma' the happenings over the years and that the party has a bright future.

The party founder M G Ramachandran and late supremo Jayalalithaa lived for party workers and the people of Tamil Nadu and she was confident that they would "save the party and cadres." While paying homage, Sasikala, who appeared emotional and meditative, closed her eyes and also paid floral tributes at the mausoleums of MGR and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai and offered prayers at a temple. Sasikala, who made a public appearance after months was welcomed by a large number of her supporters who chanted slogans like "Puratchi Thai Chinnamma" (Revolutionary mother, the younger mother) and 'Kazhaga Kaval Theivam' (Guardian angel of the party) and 'Thiayaga Thalaivi' (Leader of sacrifices). Her supporters also visited her at her T Nagar residence here and reiterated their support.

While she travelled in a car, the bonnet of which sported an AIADMK flag, several of her supporters too waved the official flag of the main opposition party. On her visit, much publicised by her supporters, AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar said it was of no significance as she neither enjoyed the support of party workers nor the people. Scores of people everyday visited the mausoleum of Jayalalithaa to pay homage, and Sasikala is one among them, he said. "No one will regard this as a historic event. Her visit will have no impact." On use of AIADMK's party flag, Jayakumar said his party had always opposed it, adding she has no moral right to use it. "It is also a legal violation. We may even stop her from doing so. But we don't want to take the law into our own hands. It is very clear, she has no place in our party. Be it yesterday, today or tomorrow, she has no place in the AIADMK." The AIADMK leader said Sasikala and her clan are a 'rejected' lot and their attempt to create 'confusion' and derive mileage to 'take control' of the party would remain a daydream. She may choose to go with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam steered by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, he said.