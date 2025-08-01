SBK Singh is new city police commissioner

New Delhi: Putting an end to weeks of speculation, the Union Home Ministry has appointed senior IPS officer SBK Singh as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. He replaces Sanjay Arora, who retired on Thursday after completing his tenure. Before this appointment, SBK Singh served as the Director General of Delhi Home Guards, where his contributions to strengthening the city’s security system were widely acknowledged. Within police circles, he is known for his disciplined work ethic, administrative acumen, and a forward-thinking approach to law enforcement. His new role as Delhi Police Commissioner is expected to present a set of complex challenges, but authorities are confident that his leadership will reinforce law and order across the capital.

The decision to entrust Singh with this critical responsibility was made in light of his long and distinguished service record, his reputation for integrity, and his effective communication with the public. His tenure is expected to last until his retirement in January 2026, although a final decision on a permanent appointment is yet to be made. With an illustrious career spanning over 36 years, Singh has held several pivotal positions in the Delhi Police and also served as the head of police forces in two northeastern states -- Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. An alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, Singh joined the Indian Police Service after graduation in 1986. He later completed an MBA with a specialisation in Human Resource Management. His policing career reflects a rare blend of field experience, administrative innovation, and technological foresight.

In Delhi Police, Singh has served in key positions such as Additional DCP of South, and DCP in both Northeast and Central districts. He later headed the Economic Offences Wing, and served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Special Commissioner of Police in various domains including Intelligence, Security, Law and Order and Technology and Project Implementation.

His career also includes over seven years of service in the Cabinet Secretariat (RAW), with postings in India and abroad.