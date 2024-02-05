SC agrees to list curative pleas filed by Sisodia against denial of bail

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list the curative petitions filed by AAP leader former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenging denial of bail in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, mentioned the matter before a bench presided by CJI DY Chandrachud for directions seeking urgent listing.



He said that the AAP leader has been languishing in jail for a year now. At this, CJI Chandrachud said that he has already instructed for listing of the petitions.

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 last year. In December 2023, the top court had declined to give an oral hearing on the review petition filed by Sisodia and dismissed it in chambers by circulation.

"We have carefully perused the review petitions as also the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of the judgment dated 30.10.2023 is made out. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," it had said.

The Supreme Court on October 30, 2023 had denied bail to the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges.

In its judgement, the apex court had said that even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect with regard to the transfer of Rs 338 crore is tentatively established. However, it had directed that Sisodia's trial be completed within six to eight months, adding that if the trial proceeds slowly in next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.

