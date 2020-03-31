SC Asks Centre To Set Up Expert Committee On Migrant Workers' Crisis

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, directed the Centre to set up an expert committee on the migrant workers crisis in 24 hours. Continuing its hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea on the crisis of migrant workers leaving urban areas for their villages, the apex court ordered the setting up of an expert committee on an immediate basis.

The Centre in its report, informed the Court that rural population was so far not impacted by coronavirus. However, the Centre admitted that there is a possibility of every 3 out of 10 persons moving from cities to villages being potential carriers.

The Supreme Court observed that it was necessary to first identify and provide treatment to patients of COVID-19. Secondly, since the government has clamped down on movement of migrants, it is essential to take care of their essential needs.

The Solicitor-General of India, Tushar Mehta, submitted to the apex court that 6.68 lakh people had been provided temporary accommodation while 22.88 lakh are being provided food. The Solicitor-General of India assured the CJI-led Bench that migrants will be taken care of. He also submitted to the court that there will be a due process of follow up on those who are identified and quarantined.

The apex court also expressed its concern on the issue of fake news and the need to curb false propaganda and spurious information. It directed the government to constitute a committee for cracking down on fake news.