SC confirms cash found at Justice Varma’s residence

New Delhi: In the first official confirmation that cash was found at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma when a fire broke out there on March 14, the Supreme Court released an internal inquiry report by the High Court. The Supreme Court also uploaded videos and photographs which Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora purportedly shared with the Chief Justice Upadhyaya. The images and video show a fireman pulling out half-burnt wads of cash in plastic bags.

“Mahatma Gandhi mein aag lag gayi (Mahatma Gandhi is on fire),” a person is heard saying in the video, referring to the Gandhi image on the notes that had caught fire. Before making the HC report public, the CJI is learnt to have communicated the decision to a senior member of the Supreme Court Collegium.