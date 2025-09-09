SC directs EC to include Aadhaar as valid document

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed that Aadhaar card "must" be included as an identity proof of voters in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar and asked the Election Commission to implement the direction by Tuesday.

Adding the Aadhaar card to the list of 11 prescribed documents in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi made it clear the Aadhaar will not be a proof of citizenship. In its order on the much-debated issue, the apex court said the Election Commission can ascertain the genuineness of Aadhaar card number submitted by an elector for inclusion in the electoral roll. The top court also sought EC's explanation on showcause notices it issued to poll officials for not accepting Aadhaar card from voters.

"We direct the Election Commission of India and its authorities to accept Aadhar card as a proof of identity for the purpose of inclusion or exclusion in the revised voter list of the state of Bihar. Aadhaar card, for this purpose, shall be treated as the 12th document by the authorities. It is, however, made clear that the authorities shall be entitled to verify the authenticity and genuinity of the Aadhaar card, like any of the other enumerated documents, by seeking further proof/documents," it directed.