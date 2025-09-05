Live
SC gives bail to 23-yr-old influencer in rape case
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave bail to a 23-year-old social medial influencer accused of raping a 40-year-old woman, noting that false and frivolous charges were imposed against him. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Prashant Kumar Mishra said the complainant was not appearing despite issuance of notice. The top court also took note of the submission by the lawyer, appearing for the accused, that the relationship was consensual.
The apex court had earlier granted interim bail to the accused, noting that charges had not been framed even though he has been in jail for nine months. It had also said the woman was “not a baby” and “a single hand can’t clap”.
In scathing comments, the bench had also asked how Delhi Police could file a rape case against the social media influencer, when the woman had gone voluntarily with him.
“A single hand can’t clap. On what basis have you filed case under Section 376 of IPC. She is not a baby. The woman is 40 years old.