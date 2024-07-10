  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

SC likely to hear Hathras stampede case on July 12

SC likely to hear Hathras stampede case on July 12
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is expected to hear on July 12 a public interest litigation (PIL), demanding appointment of an expert committee under the...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is expected to hear on July 12 a public interest litigation (PIL), demanding appointment of an expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to investigate the Hathras stampede incident that claimed 121 lives on July 2.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, was informed that the CJI had already directed for listing the case. The petition calls for the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the stampede incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X