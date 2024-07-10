Live
- Guntur: Collector, SP inspect sand stock points
- Alliance University to Host International School Leaders’ Summit 3.0
- Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse shine in first single ‘Sitar’ from ‘Mr Bachchan’
- Tech creating new challenges: President Droupadi Murmu
- Harmony with nature need of the hour: Murmu
- SC seeks Odisha govt reply on Dara remission plea
- TDP MLA Boggala Dastagiri and Election Observers Meet Nara Lokesh
- Vedangi aims to smash global cycle speed record
- Aadi Saikumar's 'Shanmukha' First Look Poster Unveiled
- Lord Balabhadra’s idol falls on servitors, 9 hurt
Just In
SC likely to hear Hathras stampede case on July 12
Highlights
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is expected to hear on July 12 a public interest litigation (PIL), demanding appointment of an expert committee under the...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is expected to hear on July 12 a public interest litigation (PIL), demanding appointment of an expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to investigate the Hathras stampede incident that claimed 121 lives on July 2.
Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, was informed that the CJI had already directed for listing the case. The petition calls for the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the stampede incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS