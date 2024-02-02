SC refuses to cancel bail of late CPI-M leader Balakrishnan's so

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging grant of bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri, the younger son of former CPI-M Kerala state Secretary late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a money laundering case.

Dismissing the special leave petition filed by the central anti-money laundering agency, a bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai observed that there were no instances of misuse of liberty by Kodiyeri on record.

However, the bench, also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta, clarified that the impugned order passed by the Karnataka High Court will not be treated as a precedent in any other case.

Justice M.G. Uma of the high court in October 2021 had ordered Kodiyeri to be enlarged on conditional bail. Against this, the anti-money laundering agency moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of bail.

In 2020, Bineesh was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was jailed in Bengaluru for a year. Bineesh is presently the Joint Secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association.