Live
- Mkt surges to new intraday peaks on foreign inflows
- APSEZ handles record 420 MT cargo in FY24
- GST revenue hits Rs 1.78L cr in March
- 90 Years Of Yeoman Service To Nation
- BJP at pole position in NE states
- Spectacular animal migrations sadly dwindling the world over
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd April 2024
- SVEEP strategy to ratchet up voter awareness in Hyd
- Hyderabadi appointed as CEO of subsidiary of DIB
- Draw of lots for Haj volunteers tomorrow
Just In
SC refuses to stay Hindu prayers at Gyanvapi
Highlights
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi even as it ordered...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Hindu prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi even as it ordered a "status quo" on the religious observances by both the Hindu and Muslim sides inside the mosque premises. The court was hearing a fresh plea of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee against an Allahabad High Court decision upholding a lower court's order.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS