SC stays nameplate orders for eateries issued by UP, Uttarakhand govts
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of controversial directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments requiring all eateries and dhabas along the Kanwar Yatra route to display names of owners and workers.
Issuing notice on petitions challenging the impugned directives, a Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti remarked that the devotees may be served with food of their choice maintaining standard hygiene.
As per the directives of the state governments, all the food outlets, eateries and food joints across the states will have to put up a "nameplate" displaying the names of owners/proprietors and staff members.
This has been done to maintain the "purity of faith" for Hindu devotees who undertake the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan.
As per the order, those found selling products with Halal certification along the Yatra route will also face penal action.