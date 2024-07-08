  • Menu
SC to hear NEET-UG pleas today

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh. The Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG, told the apex court the other day that scrapping the exam would be “counterproductive” and “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

According to the cause list for Monday uploaded on the court’s website, a Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear a total of 38 petitions related to the exam. NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses.

