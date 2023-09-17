Schoolgirl Harassment Culprits Shot In Leg During Police Encounter In Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh

On Saturday, three individuals who had been apprehended for their involvement in harassing a schoolgirl and running her over with a motorbike in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkarnagar found themselves shot in the leg during a police encounter.



According to Ambedkarnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Sinha, two of the accused, Shahbaz and Faisal, attempted to escape while receiving medical treatment, leading to their leg injuries inflicted in a police confrontation. Meanwhile, the third accused, a minor, sustained a leg fracture while attempting to flee.

In another development, the Hanswar Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended due to negligence in duty.

The incident unfolded on Friday when a 17-year-old schoolgirl, riding her bicycle on her way home, was subjected to harassment by troublemakers. Two individuals forcibly tugged at the girl's scarf, causing her to lose balance and fall from her bicycle. Subsequently, another individual on a motorbike ran over her.

A video of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, depicted the girl losing control of her bicycle immediately after her scarf was yanked, and then being struck by a motorcycle driven by one of the miscreants.

The injured girl was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals declared her deceased upon arrival. Subsequently, the victim's father filed a case leading to the arrest of the three men involved.