Schools of Eminence will give wings to dreams: Punjab CM

To ensure access of quality education to students, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday dedicated 13 new Schools of Eminence to the people.

Interacting with the media here, the Chief Minister said the government is giving wings to dreams of students for soaring high in life by constructing these schools.

He said after Delhi, now Punjab is witnessing a major revolution in the field of education and these schools are a reflection of that. Mann said this is a momentous occasion and the day is not far when Punjab will be a front ranking state in the country.

The Chief Minister said this initiative of the government will ensure access of students, especially from poor and underprivileged sections, to the quality education. He said the day is not far when students from these schools will excel in every field and bring laurels for the state.

Mann said with this effort, the process has begun to transform the destiny of students, adding a paradigm shift is being witnessed in the education sector as students from private schools are now taking admission in government schools.

The Chief Minister said these schools are just a curtain raiser as more such schools will be opened for the wellbeing of the poor students. He envisioned that these schools will be the modern day temples which will bring a qualitative change in the lives of the students.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said the Punjab CM is custodian of the interests of the people of the state and the need of hour is to strengthen his hands so that he can vehemently combat the Centre for its regressive and anti-Punjab stance.

He assailed the Union government for stalling funds worth around Rs 8,000 crore of the state, adding these funds could have been used duly for development of the state.

He said in the last two years unprecedented work has been done in the state to give a push to development, adding the hands of Mann must be strengthened by giving all the 13 seats of Lok Sabha in the favour of the Aam Aadmi Party.