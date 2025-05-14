Schools reopen across several districts in Raj

Jaipur: Amid easing tensions, schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes, and Anganwadi centres have reopened on Tuesday in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer, and Sri Ganganagar.

However, educational institutions in Jaisalmer remain closed.

In Sri Ganganagar, while institutions reopened and the blackout was lifted, parents and students were confused early in the morning due to the last-minute announcement.

Attendance in schools was noticeably lower than usual. Meanwhile, Maharaja Ganga Singh University (Bikaner) has announced that its exams, previously postponed from May 9, will resume from May 15.

Examination Controller Rajaram Choyal confirmed that the revised schedule is available on the university’s website. Further, as public life in Jodhpur appears normal with bustling markets and reopened institutions, Air India has cancelled all flights to and from Jodhpur Airport for May 13. In contrast, IndiGo Airlines has confirmed that its services to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Bengaluru will continue as scheduled.

In Sri Ganganagar, markets were shut by 7 p.m. on Monday as part of a voluntary blackout appeal by the district administration. District Collector Manju has also imposed a ban on the use of Pakistani SIM cards across the district to curb cross-border communication threats.

She has further withdrawn the order regarding holiday in government, non-government schools, colleges, universities, private coaching institutes and Anganwadi centres late at night.

According to the new order, all types of educational institutions in the district will be able to conduct regular educational activities from May 13.

Meanwhile, locals reported suspicious aerial activity in Jhunjhunu district on Monday night. District Collector Ramavatar Meena confirmed that, as a precautionary measure, a blackout was enforced in select areas.“The administration is fully alert. There is no need for anyone to panic,” he assured, urging residents to remain calm and cooperate with safety protocols.