Scribes' bodies demand immediate release of TV journalist arrested in Sandeshkhali

A day after a private television channel reporter was arrested by the police while reporting from the trouble-ridden Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the National Union of Journalists (India) and the Delhi Journalists Association strongly condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release.
New Delhi: A day after a private television channel reporter was arrested by the police while reporting from the trouble-ridden Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the National Union of Journalists (India) and the Delhi Journalists Association strongly condemned the arrest and demanded his immediate release.
The NUJI also announced to march from Jantar Mantar to protest at Banga Bhawan on Wednesday to mark the protest against the arrest of the journalist.
In the meeting of NUJI and DJA held on Tuesday at 7 Jantar Mantar office, it was also decided that the media is being strangled by imposing undeclared emergency in West Bengal.
NUJI and DJA have demanded the immediate release of the arrested journalist. Journalist organisations have also demanded that journalists should be allowed to work freely in the state.
“On one hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has given free rein to criminals and on the other hand, journalists who expose hooliganism are being jailed,” said NUJI President Ras Bihari.
He said that media persons are being continuously attacked by supporters of the ruling party Trinamool Congress in Bengal.
“A three-member delegation of NUJI will visit West Bengal and prepare a detailed report on the attacks and harassment on journalists and submit it to the Central government,” he said.
Prajanand Chaudhary, former president of NUJI and member of the Press Council of India, said that this type of incident is condemnable.
Chaudhary said that the West Bengal unit of NUJI has written a letter in this regard to the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee demanding immediate action against the culprits.
NUJI General Secretary Pradeep Tiwari said that working independently is a big challenge for journalists in West Bengal.
“A plan of struggle is being prepared in this regard. A complaint will also be made to the Press Council on this matter,” he said.
Delhi Journalists Association convenor Rakesh Thapliyal said that there have been many incidents of arrest of journalists in West Bengal before.