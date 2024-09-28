Search for new house for Kejriwal intensifies after resignation as Delhi CM

New Delhi: The hunt for a new residence for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in full swing.

Following his resignation from the CM post on September 17, after being released from jail on bail, the process to find Kejriwal a new home has gained momentum, especially after Atishi took over as the new Chief Minister.

It is widely speculated that Kejriwal will vacate the Chief Minister's residence once the Shraadh (Pitru Paksha) period concludes, aligning with the beginning of Navratri.

During Navratri, he is expected to move into a new house, though the exact date remains unconfirmed.

A new house is being searched for Kejriwal within his New Delhi Assembly constituency.

In a remarkable display of support for Kejriwal, numerous party MLAs, councillors, and ordinary citizens are offering their homes for his use, regardless of their political or socio-economic background.

Kejriwal, after becoming Delhi’s Chief Minister in 2013, initially resided at Tilak Lane. In 2015, following his victory in the Assembly elections, he shifted to the official CM residence at 6 Flag Staff Road in the Civil Lines area.

However, after Atishi became the Chief Minister, the question of where Kejriwal would stay next remains unanswered.

There is no certainty whether the Central government will allocate a house to him. Rumours have also surfaced that he may move to a location within the Lutyens' Zone, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Kejriwal lives with his wife, children, and elderly parents and is looking for a house where his family can live comfortably.

Kejriwal has said he would return as Chief Minister only after winning the Assembly polls, when the people of Delhi give him a "certificate of honesty". Elections are due in February next, though his AAP is seeking that they be held earlier.