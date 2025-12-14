BJP Working President: Nitin Nabin's journey from Bihar politics to national role

Following the NDAs resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entrusted a major national responsibility to Bihar minister Nitin Nabin by appointing him as the party's National Working President.

According to party sources, the decision reflects the BJP leadership's confidence in his organisational capabilities, administrative experience and long-standing association with the party. Nitin Nabin is known not only as a committed political activist but also as a prominent social worker in Patna, a profile that distinguishes him from many contemporary leaders.

For the past 14 years, under his leadership, a large-scale Ram Navami celebration has been organised in Patna through the Shri Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra Abhinandan Samiti, with participation from senior constitutional and political functionaries, including the Governor and the Chief Minister.

The son of senior BJP leader late Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin belongs to the Kayastha community. His political journey has been marked by steady growth, organisational involvement and sustained grassroots engagement.

He has consistently demonstrated his capabilities both within the party organisation and as a minister in the Bihar government. Nitin Nabin was first elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Patna West in 2006 and later from the Bankipur Assembly constituency in 2010.

Since then, he has continued to represent the Bankipur constituency in the Bihar Assembly. In 2021, he was inducted into the Bihar cabinet for the first time and was entrusted with the Road Construction Department, where his tenure was widely noted for improved execution and administrative efficiency.

He has since remained a key minister in successive NDA governments in the state. At present, he holds charge of the Road Construction and Urban Development departments in the Bihar government.

Apart from his administrative responsibilities, Nitin Nabin has played a significant role in strengthening the BJP’s organisational structure. From 2010 to 2013, he served as the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and from 2016 to 2019, he was the Bihar State President of the youth wing.

He has also served as a member of the BJP’s National Executive Committee and as Co-in-charge of BJYM at the national level. Recognising his organisational skills, the party assigned him responsibilities related to organisational strengthening and election management in several states.

His efforts yielded notable outcomes, including the BJP securing its first two MLAs in Sikkim during a period when he was entrusted with organisational responsibilities there. Nitin Nabin also brings international exposure, having participated in a 15-day International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in the United States.

Over the years, he has successfully organised several large-scale political and social programmes, further consolidating his standing within the party. His appointment to a national-level position is being viewed as a strategic move by the BJP to leverage experienced leadership that combines administrative competence with strong grassroots connect.