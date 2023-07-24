Seasonal health issues and natural medicine during rainy days: Excerpts of Dr Narendra Shetty

Bengaluru: As Dengue case numbers have shot up to around 100 per day now, data from the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) showed. There is also a spike in flu cases, especially among schoolchildren and the elderly. State statistics reveal hundreds of cases of dengue fever have been reported in the past one month, pushing the total number of dengue cases in the state beyond 2,000. In a conversation with The Hans India, Dr. Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana on the health issues like dengue, flue cases and natural medication which everyone can use, Excerpts of an interview.

Q. What should one keep in mind while consuming natural medicine?

Consistency and regular practice is the key while consuming natural medicine.

Q. What is the natural medicine that everyone can keep ready in the house?

l Ginger acts as anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory qualities which help with pain and inflammation. Reduces cold, sore throat, congestion, and inflammation in the mucosa, mainly because of its composition-gingerol, shogaols.

l Tulsi with its potent antioxidants, effectively regulates both blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Also has hypoglycemic properties. It is rich in vitamins A, C, and K and it contains minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and potassium. It has anti-cancerous properties, is useful in GI disorders, and improves oral and dental health.

l Turmeric contains curcumin helps in reducing inflammation, improves sleep, is found beneficial in carcinoma conditions, and is also used as a local application for skin ailments, used as digestive healing agent.

l Pepper containing potassium for heart rate regulation and RBC production, is abundant in vitamin B and calcium, and its flavonoids, such as pepper-piperine, aid in treating respiratory diseases.

Q. Can natural medicine ease health problems quickly?

Each disease has its own course of time in disease progression and healing. since we are using natural medicine which is rich in phytochemical and bioactive components which promote our innate immunity. So, it always take more time.

Q. Dengue and Flu cases are rising, especially

among schoolchildren and the elderly. What are the

remedies?

Raw papaya juice (100ml) - Papaya contains 2 major biologically active compounds: chymopapin, papin-which are widely used for digestive disorders. The plant component has maximum activity against DENV-2. It is also observed that different parts of papaya like seeds, ripe and unripe fruits, leaves and flowers have antimicrobial, anti-malarial, anti-fungal, and hepatoprotective activity. It also helps in improving platelet count.

Q. What are the natural remedies for Cough and Wheezing in small kids?

l Beetel leaves with pepper and honey

l Chevibetol, allyl pyrocatechol are two components that act as anti-oxidants and immune modulatory effect

l Piper longum with honey

l Piperlongumin, sylvatin, pipermonaline are active components, which are commonly used in treating chronic bronchitis, asthma, malaria, and respiratory infections.

l Amruthaballi + tulsi+ pepper+ jaggery+ ginger Kashaya.

Q. Does wheezing turn

into asthma?

No, wheezing does not turn into asthma if care is taken. Though wheezing is one of the symptoms of asthma, the presence of it in an individual doesn’t really turn it into asthma. It might be the result of an allergic reaction, or any respiratory tract infections, if taken care of and proper treatment is given without neglecting it in the long run it doesn’t really turn into asthma.