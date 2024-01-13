Second meeting of Congress and AAP, no final decision taken yet on seat sharing

New Delhi : The INDIA coalition of opposition parties is currently discussing seat distribution for the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the second meeting of the Congress Party and the Aam Aadmi Party was held on Friday. The meeting at Congress leader Mukul Wasnik's residence on Friday evening lasted over two hours. The meeting was attended by four AAP leaders, which included Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party. The leaders of both parties have described the meeting as positive, although they did not reveal what decisions were taken in the meeting.

After the meeting concluded in the evening, AAP leader Raghav Chadha issued a statement saying, 'Today's meeting was quite positive. We are unable to make comments in every state. In addition, he stated that Arvind Kejriwal will attend the India Block virtual meeting tomorrow. On the other hand, Salman Khurshid, a member of Congress present at the meeting, stated, "We have seen a good chemistry in the meeting today, and we are moving rapidly toward a decision."

Earlier on January 8, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress discussed seat sharing. Both Congress and the AAP provided documents pertaining to their demands and recommendations during the discussion. The meeting was a success. Both parties have discussed their tactics and the number of seats they wish to compete for in various states.

