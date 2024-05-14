Security Forces Kill Three Maoists In Encounter In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli District

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district reported that three Maoists, including two women, were killed in a clash with security forces. Along with the fatalities, authorities seized a cache of arms, including three automatic weapons—an AK47, a carbine, and an INSAS rifle—alongside Maoist literature and personal belongings.

The operation was prompted by intelligence indicating that members of the Perimili Dalam were planning subversive activities in the forest near Katrangatta village. In response, two units of the anti-Maoist C-60 squad were dispatched for a search.

During the operation, Maoists opened fire on the security teams, prompting a strong retaliation from the C-60 personnel. The Maoists fled into the dense forest amidst the escalating confrontation. Subsequent searches led to the discovery of the bodies of a male and two female Maoists, identified as Wasu Samar Korcha (the Perimili Dalam Commander), Reshma Madkam (25), and Kamla Madavi (24), all of whom were wanted for various crimes, including murder, encounters, and dacoity. The Maharashtra government had previously announced a total cash reward of Rs 22 lakhs for their capture.

This successful operation was conducted under the guidance of senior officers including Spl. IG Anti Naxal Operations Sandip Patil, DIG Gadchiroli Range Ankit Goyal, SP Gadchiroli Neelotpal, Addl. SP (Ops) Yatish Deshmukh, Addl. SP (Admn.) Kumar Chintha, Addl. SP Aheri M. Ramesh, and DySP (Ops) Vishal Nagargoje. SP Gadchiroli Neelotpal called for Maoists to surrender and embrace the path of development.