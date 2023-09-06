Live
Just In
Security guard killed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur
Patna: A security guard of an eatery was found dead with his private parts slashed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, an official said on Wednesday.
Asutosh Kumar, a resident of Chajan Uttarwari Tola village under Turki outpost in the district, was working at a restaurant at Chata Chowk in Kurhani block.
His body was found floating in a canal with limbs tied and private parts slit.
"At 8.20 p.m., Asutosh told us over the phone that he was on his way home and had reached Ramdayalu Chowk. When he failed to return till 10 p.m., we panicked and searched for him in all possible places.. We also informed the police. His mobile phone was also switched off. This morning, the police recovered his body from Mallikpur canal,” said Rahul Kumar, the deceased’s brother.
“We have scanned the CCTV footage of the area and zeroed in on a few suspects. A special team under DSP west is investigating the matter. Apparently, the attackers had brutally assaulted the victim before killing him. Apart from deep gashes at several places, his private parts were also found slashed,” said ASP Arvind Pratap Singh of Muzaffarpur.