Security Intensified in Delhi For Muharram Processions

In Delhi, security has been stepped up in advance of today's Muharram processions. To guarantee the security and peaceful execution of the processions across the nation's capital, numerous preparations have been made. Images from the vicinity of Jama Masjid revealed a significant police presence.



Adequate security precautions have been implemented throughout the nation, excluding the capital, to prevent any unfortunate incident during Muharram processions.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year to make sure that there would be sufficient protection for the Muharram processions. In order to prevent lawless individuals from upsetting peace and order, the board recommended the prime minister to guarantee security on the routes chosen by the state governments. traffic advisory from Delhi Police Today, July 17, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advice due to the Tazia processions that are scheduled to take place throughout the city on Muharram.

Major routes and places impacted, according to the advice, are Chawri Bazar, Okhla, Kamra Bangash, Mehrauli, Old Police Chowki, Jama Masjid, and Nizamuddin. On some routes, city bus traffic will be controlled and limited starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Tazia Procession Route

At 11 a.m., the procession will reconvene, retracing their path from Tuesday's meeting point at Kalan Mahal to Karbala, Jor Bagh. The first procession took place on Tuesday, starting in Kalan Mahal, Chhatta Shahzad, and travelling through Kamra Bangash, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Matia Mahal, Chitli Qabar, and Hauz Qazi.

There was another march that started from Old Police Chowki, Ashok Basti, and went past Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Kazi, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Qutub Road, and then went back the opposite way. Straight to Karbala went Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli.

There will be traffic congestion from Zakhira to Kishanganj on Mathura Road, Ma Anandmayee Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Road No. 56 at Anand Vihar terminal, Pankha Road, and Najafgarh Road. On Wednesday evening, those who intend to visit the New Delhi railway station ought to depart early.

Depending on how the processions progress, they should avoid Connaught Place and travel via Tilak Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Rajghat, and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg to get to the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.

From 12:00 noon to 9:30 pm on Wednesday, a number of roads, including the Outer Circle of Connaught Place, Rafi Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Tughlak Road, Ashoka Road, K G Marg, Lodhi Road, and Jor Bagh Road, will have traffic restrictions in place.

Meanwhile, traffic jams are likely to occur on the procession routes and nearby roadways. It is been recommended that drivers stay off certain routes. Commuters are encouraged to use metro services, particularly on the impacted routes, for a seamless travel experience.