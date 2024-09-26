Live
Just In
Security provided to Army officer’s fiancee
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has provided security to the Army officer and his fiancée, the victim of the alleged sexual assault in custody at Bharatpur police station here.Personal security officers (PSOs) were engaged for the two following a decision of the State government, a senior officer of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police said on Tuesday.
The PSOs would accompany them when they travel in the city, he said.Both the Army officer and his fiancée have accepted the PSOs provided by the government.
The step came a day after the Army officer and the woman, along with her father and some ex-Armymen, met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the State secretariat.During her meeting with Majhi, the alleged sexual assault victim said that she could face threats because of the case.
After meeting the Chief Minister, the woman had said that she felt relieved and hoped that she would get justice through the judicial inquiry earlier announced by the State government.The alleged incident took place on September 15 when the Army officer and his fiancée went to Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint on road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.
The State government has placed five police personnel under suspension and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.