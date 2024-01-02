Security Review Meeting Held By Home Minister Amit Shah Following Recent Terror Incidents In Jammu And Kashmir

Several weeks post the disturbing incident in Poonch, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a security evaluation session for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. During the meeting, discussions centered around enhancing coordination among the police, Army, and CRPF to bolster security, as per sources informed India Today TV.

The session also delved into strategies to fortify local intelligence, according to reports.

Key attendees included Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, RAW chief, Director General of National Investigation Agency, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police RR Swain, and various other senior officials.

In the final months of 2023, two terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, one in Kokernag and another in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, raised significant concerns for security agencies operating in the sensitive region.

On December 22, 2023, heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to two others.

In September 2023, an Army Colonel, a Major-ranked officer, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police lost their lives in a skirmish with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

Sources indicated that a total of 34 security force personnel have lost their lives in eight terrorist attacks that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two years.