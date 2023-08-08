Security Transition: Assam Rifles Replaced By CRPF At Key Checkpoint in Manipur Amid Protests

In a significant shift in the security deployment strategy in conflict-affected Manipur, a significant checkpoint at Moirang Lamkhai in Bishnupur district has witnessed the replacement of Assam Rifles with CRPF. This change came about following demonstrations by numerous women activists across different locations, wherein they accused the central paramilitary force of using excessive force against civilians in the valley districts. The administrative control of Assam Rifles falls under the Union Home Ministry, while operational control rests with the Army.



The additional Director General of Police responsible for law and order in Manipur issued an order on Monday evening, announcing the immediate substitution of the 9 Assam Rifles with police and CRPF units at the checkpoint situated along the Bishnupur-Kangvai Road. This particular checkpoint had experienced heightened tensions lately.

Over the past three months, multiple videos depicting heated confrontations between Assam Rifles personnel and Manipur police commandos have emerged on various social media platforms.

Yesterday, the Meira Paibi, a vigilante association consisting of Meitei women, coordinated protest rallies across five districts in the Manipur Valley. They accused the Assam Rifles of committing "acts of violence" against the Meitei community.

Throughout the day, numerous women holding placards and banners engaged in protest demonstrations, urging the removal of Assam Rifles from the five valley districts: Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Presently, approximately 130 units of central forces are stationed in Manipur.

Meanwhile, according to recent reports, Manipur's Bishnupur district was once again the scene of gunfire, with armed individuals engaging in intense firing on August 7, as indicated by police sources.

The official Twitter account of the Manipur police communicated that an exchange of gunfire took place involving armed individuals in localities such as Mualngat, Terakhongsangbi, Gothol, Pholjang, and Kwakta Ward No. 8. Security forces swiftly responded, confronting and repelling the wrongdoers. Concurrently, security forces carried out search operations in adjacent areas, resulting in the discovery of 9 firearms.

Across diverse districts of Manipur, spanning both hilly terrain and valleys, a total of 122 checkpoints were established, while police detained 843 individuals for various violations.