Seminar on protection of women from witch hunting

Jagatsinghpur: The State Commission for Women and National Commission for Women in collaboration with the District Social Welfare department on Wednesday organised a seminar-cum-awareness drive on the protection of women from witch hunting.

Speaking on the occasion, State Commission for Women chairperson Minati Behera said for building a civilised society, man and woman's comparative participation is needed. But in men-dominated society, women are ignored due to superstition and in several cases, they are being victimised by witch hunting, she said.

Witch hunting continues relentlessly despite legal provisions under Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act, 2013 being in force since 2014, said Minati.

Several studies reveal that gender inequality, illiteracy, superstition, and poor socio-economic conditions are the factors contributing to witch hunting in the State.

The State government has undertaken several activities for creating social and legal awareness across Odisha against witch hunting taking the help of Anganwadi workers, SHGs, Panchayat Raj institutions and NGOs.