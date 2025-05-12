Senior citizens embrace wellness through yoga

Berhampur: Sunil Mohan PatnaikIn a revitalising celebration of health, harmony and holistic living, Maruti Walkers Club of Berhampur, in collaboration with Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, concluded 10-day Yoga camp dedicated exclusively to the senior citizens.

Held amidst the serene greens of Ramalingeswar Park, this rejuvenating initiative saw the enthusiastic participation of over 60 individuals above the age of 60 years proving that age is merely a number when the spirit remains young. The initiative brought joy, vitality and tranquillity to the elderly. Guided by the expertise of Yoga Guru Neelakhi Didi, the camp ran from May 1 to 10 offering a curated sequence of yogic practices designed to enhance flexibility, balance and inner peace. From Pavanamuktasana to Bakrasana, the ‘asanas’ aimed at unlocking every joint and invigorating every muscle, bringing renewed energy to its eager practitioners.

“Our intent was to pass on the physical and mental well-being we’ve cultivated through regular walks and disciplined routines,” said Sankar Majhi, Project Coordinator and Advisor of Maruti Walkers Club. “This camp was especially crafted to address the unique needs of those navigating the golden years of life.”

The camp culminated in a Valedictory Function where eminent dignitaries including Prof Kishore Chandra Rout (Bhanja Bibhag Sanchalak), Prof Sachidananda Patra (Odisha Prant Sampark Pramukh) and Prof Gopal Krushna Panigrahi (Bhanja Bibhag Pramukh) lauded the initiative and inspired the participants with words of wisdom.

According to Sanjay Sahu, the club’s advisor, the diet plan was kept light and digestion-friendly, ensuring comfort without compromising on vitality.

On the opening day, gentle loosening exercises prepared the participants to embrace the full scope of yogic discipline.

As a grand finale, a spirited Walkathon on Yoga was organised to spread awareness about the transformative benefits of yoga and the essence of healthy and mindful living.

Through sweat, smiles and silent meditation, the camp stood as a gentle reminder that the path to a healthy life is always open and it begins with a single breath.