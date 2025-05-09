Sensitive period, says PM Modi

New Delhi: In the wake of the evolving situation following Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review national preparedness.

After receiving an early morning briefing on the situation from National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments to review national preparedness and ensure inter-ministerial coordination considering recent developments concerning national security.

The Prime Minister termed the current period as sensitive and called for continued alertness, institutional synergy, and clear communication as the nation navigates a sensitive period. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national security, operational preparedness, and citizen safety.

A range of issues were discussed during the meeting, including the strengthening of civil defence mechanisms, countering misinformation and fake news, and ensuring the security of critical infrastructure.

The meeting took place even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed an all-party gathering that Operation Sindoor is not yet over.

At the meet, Modi stressed the need for seamless coordination among ministries and agencies to uphold operational continuity and institutional resilience. He reviewed the planning and preparation by ministries to deal with the current situation.