Serum working on vaccine for Mpox
New Delhi: Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said it is currently working to develop a vaccine for monkeypox, with positive outcomes expected in a year's time. The World Health Organisation on August 14 declared the Mpox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.
The move came after a sudden increase in cases was recorded in parts of Africa.
In India, around 30 Mpox cases have been detected since 2022. The most recent case in the country was reported in March 2024.
"In view of the global health emergency declared due to Mpox outbreak, Serum Institute of India is currently working on developing a vaccine for this disease to cater to millions of lives that might be at risk," Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a statement.
Hopefully, with the ongoing progress, the Pune-based vaccine major will have more updates and positive news to share within a year's time, he added.