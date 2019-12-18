Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Setting country on fire not your job: Mamata to Amit Shah

Setting country on fire not your job: Mamata to Amit Shah
Highlights

Assailing Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comment that Aadhaar was not a proof of citizenship, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on...

Kolkata: Assailing Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comment that Aadhaar was not a proof of citizenship, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked him why was it linked to bank accounts, voter id and mobile connections and said it was his duty to douse flames rather then setting the country on fire.

"I will appeal to the Union Home Minster, please consider. You are the country's Home Minster, not a BJP leader. It is not your job to set the country afire. It is your job to douse flames in the country. I appeal to you with folded hands," the Trinamool Congress chief said at a meeting to oppose the new citizenship law.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top