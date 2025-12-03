Seva Teerth, a move toward service-oriented governance

The central government is reshaping the identity of several key administrative institutions, aiming to shift the focus of governance from authority to service and from power to responsibility. As part of this transformation, the new Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) being constructed under the Central Vista Project has been named Seva Teerth, signalling a symbolic move toward service-oriented governance. Raj Bhavans across the country are also being renamed as Lok Bhavans, marking a broader rebranding of public institutions.

Officials describe the initiative as more than an administrative overhaul, calling it a cultural and ethical shift. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, government spaces are being redesigned to reflect duty, transparency, and accountability. The renaming aligns with the broader message that governance exists for public service. In recent years, Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path, reframing the historic avenue as a symbol of national duty rather than power.

A similar transition took place in 2016 when the Prime Minister’s official residence was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, replacing a name associated with exclusivity. The shift was intended to reflect a welfare-driven approach and remind elected representatives of their responsibilities.

The effort extends to major administrative structures as well. The Central Secretariat is now designated Kartavya Bhavan, reinforcing the idea that public administration is rooted in service and commitment. The upcoming PMO complex, known as Seva Teerth, is being envisioned as a workplace shaped around national priorities and the ethos of public service.