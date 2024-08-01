Seven Kannadigas confirmed dead in Kerala landslide

Chamarajanagara: Tragedy struck the Kannadiga community as a total of seven individuals from Karnataka lost their lives in a devastating landslide in Kerala. Authorities have recovered the bodies of five victims, while search efforts continue for the remaining two. The incident has left families in Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Gundlupet Tehsildar Ramesh Babu confirmed that four victims were from Chamarajanagar, and three were from Mandya district. The bodies of Puttasiddi and Rani from Chamarajanagar were found on Tuesday, while the bodies of three individuals from Mandya, including Savitri’s grandson Acchu and Sabita’s son Srikutty, were recovered today. The deceased have been identified at Vythiri Hospital, and their families have been notified.

The search continues for the remaining victims, Rajan and Rajini, a couple from Irasawadi in Chamarajanagar taluk, whose bodies are yet to be found. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains in the Wayanad district of Kerala, has claimed the lives of these seven Kannadigas, leaving their communities in shock and grief.

Rescue and identification efforts are being carried out with urgency by teams of tehsildars from Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet. The officials are visiting hospitals and care centers in the affected areas, including the Vythiri Taluk Center, to gather information about the victims and offer support to the survivors.

The Chamarajanagar Tehsildar Girijamma and Gundlupet Tehsildar Ramesh Babu are leading the efforts to identify and assist those affected by the landslide. Two buses have been deployed in the Batteri area to transport the rescued Kannadigas back to Karnataka. However, heavy rains have hampered the process, delaying their return.

Among the survivors are Vinod and Gouramma of Chamarajanagar, who escaped the disaster after being awakened by the sound of a cow. They, along with Mahesh and Ratnamma, who also survived, have taken shelter in a care center. A team of officials visited the survivors to inquire about their health and provide necessary assistance.

The disaster has highlighted the risks faced by those living in landslide-prone areas, particularly during the monsoon season. The government is expected to take further measures to support the affected families and ensure the safety of residents in vulnerable regions. As the rescue and recovery efforts continue, the Kannadiga community is left grappling with the aftermath of this tragedy, hoping for the safe return of their loved ones and seeking answers about the cause of the disaster.