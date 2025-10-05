Severe Landslides In Darjeeling Kill At Least 17, Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Heavy Rain

Massive landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall have claimed the lives of at least 17 people in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. The calamity has destroyed homes, disrupted transport routes, and left several hill villages isolated. Rescue and relief teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are engaged in extensive search operations despite treacherous terrain and ongoing downpours.

North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming,” noting that reports suggest 17 confirmed deaths, with several others missing. However, figures from other sources, including AFP, indicate the toll may already have reached 20.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep concern over the disaster, revealing that the region had received more than 300 mm of rainfall within 12 hours. She explained that simultaneous flooding in the Sankosh River and heavy water inflows from Bhutan and Sikkim had worsened the situation. Banerjee assured immediate government assistance to the affected families.

Rescuers have pulled several survivors from beneath the debris in Dhar Gaon, one of the hardest-hit areas. The Mirik–Sukhiapokhri road, a vital connection in the hills, has been severely damaged, leaving many remote settlements cut off. Officials said earthmovers were struggling to access landslide-prone zones due to slippery slopes and continuous rain.

Hundreds of residents from villages including Bishnulal Gaon, Jasbir Gaon, and the Mirik Lake area have been evacuated to temporary relief camps established with help from NGOs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and the risk of further landslides until October 6.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both expressed condolences over the tragedy. PM Modi said he was “deeply pained” by the loss of lives and assured that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation while providing all necessary support to the state.

The full extent of the destruction is still being assessed as rescuers continue to search for missing persons in remote and inaccessible areas. Authorities remain on high alert as more rainfall is expected in the coming days.