Shah challenges Mamata, Rahul on citizenship law

Jabalpur/Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Congress and Trinamool Congress for "misleading" the nation on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and challenged them to point out a single provision in the law which takes away anyone's citizenship.

Two days after the CAA came into force through an official notification, Shah picked up the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh to mobilise the people for CAA.

Many non-BJP ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, have announced that they will not implement CAA in their states.

Shah challenged Chief Minister Kamal Nath to establish that the CAA was going to take away the citizenship of any bona fide Indian.

"I challenge Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Baba, to find out a provision from CAA that can take citizenship away from anyone in this country," said Shah.

He said Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Buddhists from Pakistan and other South Asian countries have the same rights in this country and pledged that the CAA will give citizenship to them.

The Home Minister addressed a large rally at Garrison ground as part of BJP's outreach to create awareness on the CAA.

The BJP launched a 10-day door-to-door campaign a week ago to address the people. Senior party leaders, including former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state unit president Rakesh Singh were present.

While the BJP is drumming up support for the CAA, the Opposition is brewing within the organization.

On Sunday, the party expelled Javed Baig, media in-charge of the Minority Front, for reportedly hobnobbing with the groups opposing the CAA and NRC.