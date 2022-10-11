Shah Criticise Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Says JP's Disciples Joined Hands With Congress

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised scathing attack against Nitish Kumar's party on Tuesday saying that those who claim to be disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have sacrificed his ideologies. Shah was in Bihar's Saran district, ancestral home of Jayaprakash Narayan, where he unveiled a 15-feet high statue of the socialist icon.

While addressing a rally, Shah took a dig at Nitish Kumar, without naming him and said, "He is power hungry, and for power, he sacrificed JP's ideologies and joined hands with the Congress. He has nothing to do with the ideologies of JP."

Earlier this year, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) broke off ties with Bharatiya Janata Party, for the second time, in the last eight years. Later, Bihar's chief minister formed a seven-party coalition government in the state.

Shah also took a dig at the Congress party saying, "The biggest contribution of Jayprakash Narayan was when he started a massive agitation against a government drunk in power that imposed Emergency in the 70s."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nityanand Rai and several other party leaders were present on the occasion. Shah credited Prime Minister Modi for the installation of the statue of Jayaprakash. Yogi, at the occasion, said that Jayaprakash's contribution cannot be confined merely to Bihar or to Uttar Pradesh. The unveiling of the statue also marks the 120th birth anniversary of the leader.

"The Hazaribagh jail escape of JP, his call for 'total revolution', his historic address at Patna's Gandhi Maidan and his struggle during the days of Emergency are his legacy," Shah further said.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar downplayed Shah's visit to Saran district and claims over betrayal of Jayaprakash's political legacy, the JD(U) leader said that it doesn't affect him who comes and goes.