Shah Fake Video Case: Another notice to Cong leaders
Highlights
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday said that it has sent another notice to four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members to join the probe after they skipped the first summons in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's fake video case.
In another development, the police sent a laptop and mobile phones, seized from national coordinator of the Congress' social media team Arun Beereddy, for forensic examinations, officials said.
The notice has been served for the second time to the four TPCC members - Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem. Officials said except for TPCC president and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's lawyer, no one has appeared before the police as of now.
