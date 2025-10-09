Shah goes desi with Zoho mail

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the latest to switch to Zoho, a homegrown software suite, as he revealed his new email ID on Wednesday amid the government's 'swadeshi' push on the backdrop of US tariff pressures.

However, what caught the attention was the way Shah signed off his post, a style reminiscent of US President Donald Trump. "Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@ zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address," the Home Minister tweeted.

Zoho Mail has been pitched as India's rival to Gmail and Microsoft Outlook.

However, what took the cake was the way Shah ended his X post, with social media users viewing it as a seeming swipe at Trump. "Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," Shah said. The style is similar to what Trump uses at the end of his posts or while making an announcement on his Truth Social platform. So much so that it has now become a viral catchphrase and a stuff of memes online.

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu was quick to thank Shah for embracing the homegrown software platform. "I dedicate this moment to our hard-working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated," Vembu tweeted.

Shah's move follows similar shifts by other ministers, including IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who announced last month that he was moving to Zoho's office suite software. "I am moving to Zoho – our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations," Vaishnaw said. Zoho's adoption and its endorsement by ministers and businesses comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to adopt indigenous products and services. Trade pressures and a steep 50% tariff on India have prompted the government to renew its 'atmanirbhar' push and take steps towards reducing dependency on foreign technology platforms.

In fact, Zoho Mail and its office tools are already being integrated across various government departments. The Education Ministry has also instructed officials to use Zoho platforms instead of Microsoft Office and Google Workspace for official work.