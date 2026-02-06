Shah launches Bharat Taxi

New Delhi: Union Home, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched Bharat Taxi, India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, after a successful two-month pilot operation.

The service has been initially launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat and will be expanded across all States and Union Territories within two years.

"In three years, Bharat Taxi will be rolled out across the country, from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya," Mr. Shah said after launching the platform.

He said the profits will be shared with drivers associated with Bharat Taxi. Customers can hail cars, three-wheelers and two-wheelers through the platform.