Shah vows harshest action

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a deadly terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam, official sources said. Shah headed for J-K soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and asked him to visit the Union Territory, they said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, who was in the national capital, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and a few senior officials accompanied the Home Minister, who has left on a special flight from IGI airport here. The Home Minister in a post on ‘X said he had briefed the Prime Minister about the incident and held a meeting with the officials concerned via video conferencing.