Shaheen Bagh 'activist' Shahzad Ali joins BJP

New Delhi: Ulema Council Secretary Shahzad Ali, who reportedly played a role in the Shaheen Bagh protest that started last winter against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday along with other members from the minority community.

Speaking to IANS, Ali claimed he was very much a part of the anti-CAA protest, but refused to share his plan on how he will convince the protesters of his changed stand.

State BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta welcomed Ali with sweets and a BJP stole. Along with him, Dr Mehreen, and Tabassum Hussain also joined the BJP in presence of BJP Vice President Shyam Jaju.

Delhi BJP's minority face Nikhat Abbas, who was present on the occasion, said: "The BJP carries all religions and castes together in the family."

The agitation at Shaheen Bagh began on December 15 after the police action in Jamia Millia Islamia where the police allegedly used force against the anti-CAA protesters, leaving many students injured. The 101-day long Shaheen Bagh protest, termed the "heart of anti-CAA protests in India", was cleared by the Delhi Police amid the Covid-19 pandemic concern.