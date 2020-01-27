Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Shaheen Bagh-like Protest Breaks Out In Mumbai

Shaheen Bagh-like Protest Breaks Out In Mumbai
Highlights

A group of women, consisting predominantly members from the Muslim community, in a central Mumbai area decided to stage an indefinite sitting on

Mumbai: A group of women, consisting predominantly members from the Muslim community, in a central Mumbai area decided to stage an indefinite sitting on Monday, according to media reports. They decided to lay siege to the area till their demands are met.

Demonstrators in the Central Mumbai area told a television channel that the Maharashtra assembly would also have to pass a similar resolution on the lines of other states such as Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The city police or the Maharashtra government have not as yet reacted to this protest which, as of Monday morning, is relatively small, compared to the Shaheen Bagh protest in the national capital or the Ghanta Ghar demonstration in Lucknow of UP.

The Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi has entered its 44th day with a large group of demonstrators laying siege to the main highway in the area. Many Congress leaders have been seen addressing the group of demonstrators in this protest site in Delhi.

The Shaheen Bagh protest has also become the epicentre of a major controversy with Sharjeel Imam believed to be the mastermind behind the protest being booked for seditious comments and inciting communal hatred with provocative remarks. The Ph.D scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in a video which has gone viral, had called for Assam to be cut off from mainland India.

While the central Mumbai protest has begun only on Monday morning, it remains to be seen how it plays out in the days to come and how it is viewed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>

More From Entertainment

More >>
27 Jan 2020 5:45 AM GMT

'I'm Muslim, My Wife Hindu, My Kids Are Hindustan' said Shah Rukh Khan: Viral Video

Rakhakudu From
Rakhakudu From 'V' Comes As A Saviour…
Gopichand
Gopichand's Seetimaar First Look Out !!
No Sequel for Disco Raja
No Sequel for Disco Raja
Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…
Bollywood Stars Greet The Nation With Republic Day Wishes…


Top