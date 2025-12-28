SHANTI Bill one of Modi govt's 'biggest science reforms', breaks six-decade stalemate in nuclear sector: Jitendra Singh

The SHANTI Bill will go down in history as one of the Narendra Modi government’s biggest science reforms as it has broken a six-decade stalemate in the nuclear sector, Union Minister for Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Sunday.

The minister said that the SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) Bill marks a historic reform in India’s nuclear sector, unlocking its potential for peaceful, clean, and sustainable energy while maintaining uncompromising standards of safety, sovereignty, and public interest. He emphasised that such a reform was inconceivable for over six decades and became possible only due to Prime Minister Modi’s ability to dismantle legacy taboos and align India’s policies with global best practices.

Dr Singh said the third term of Prime Minister Modi is distinctly characterised by bold, structural reforms, with a strong emphasis on science, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He highlighted that while earlier reform phases were associated with landmark political and strategic decisions, Modi 3.0 will be remembered for breaking long-standing barriers in sectors that determine India’s technological and economic future.

Reiterating India’s long-standing commitment to peaceful nuclear use, he recalled that from the time of Dr Homi Bhabha, India’s nuclear programme was envisioned for development, healthcare, and energy security. The SHANTI Bill, he said, strengthens this foundational philosophy by enabling expansion for civilian purposes such as clean power generation, medical applications, and advanced research, while firmly excluding any deviation from peaceful intent.

Highlighting the demands of the emerging AI, quantum and data-driven economy, the Minister said nuclear energy is indispensable for providing reliable, round-the-clock power, unlike intermittent renewable sources. He noted that as India transitions away from fossil fuels and coal, nuclear energy will play a critical qualitative role in sustaining advanced technologies, digital infrastructure, and strategic sectors.

Dr Singh also informed that India’s nuclear power capacity has doubled from about 4.4 GW in 2014 to nearly 8.7 GW today, with a clear roadmap to scale up substantially in the coming years. He said the government aims to reach around 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, enabling nuclear energy to meet nearly 10 per cent of India’s electricity requirements and support the national Net Zero commitment.

He also drew attention to the expanding role of nuclear science in healthcare, particularly in cancer diagnosis and treatment through nuclear medicine and isotopes. He said nuclear technology is increasingly contributing to life-saving medical interventions, reinforcing that atomic science today is a force for human welfare and societal well-being.

Referring to future readiness, Dr Singh said India is also moving towards small modular reactors, which are suited for dense urban clusters, industrial corridors, and emerging economic zones. He said these reactors will further strengthen energy security while ensuring environmental responsibility.

The minister noted that the SHANTI Bill has received wide acceptance across the scientific community, industry, startups, and the innovation ecosystem, reflecting a broad national consensus on the need to reform and modernise India’s nuclear sector. The Bill exemplifies Modi 3.0’s reform-first approach, where science-led policy decisions are shaping India’s path towards a developed nation by 2047, he added.