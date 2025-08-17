Sharad Malhotra reflects on his 20-year acting journey: 'It’s been mind-blowing'

Reflecting on his 20-year-long journey in the entertainment industry, actor Sharad Malhotra called it 'mind-blowing and superb'.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sharad was asked, "Tell us about your journey over these two decades. How many ups and downs did you face?"

Calling it Mind-blowing, he told IANS: "There were ups and downs, but I believe without them, life becomes colourless. Failures make the taste of success sweeter."

"My life has been a graph of success followed by failure, then success again—like everyone else’s. I’ve tried to learn something from both my highs and lows. Life is momentary; the only reality is the moment we’re living right now, like this conversation we’re having," the 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' actor added.

Sharad was further asked, "When you entered the industry, you had the image of a 'chocolate boy', but later you played mature lead roles. How challenging was that transformation?"

To this, the 'Maharana Pratap' actor shared: "I’m not entirely sure what 'chocolate boy' means, but yes, I played romantic roles early on and later took on more mature and intense characters."

He further stated, "Luckily, I got those opportunities, and my audience appreciated each one—be it romantic, serious, or heroic. I consider myself fortunate to have played such diverse roles."

Speaking about exploring the concept of micro-series, Sharad said: "Galat was my first micro-series, and I’m glad it happened with Vikram sir (Vikram Bhatt). In India, there’s a growing trend of micro and vertical series. Gen Z loves it because it’s on-the-go content—whether you’re travelling or just taking a break."

He revealed that if the story is engaging, people get hooked on it quickly.

"Galat has short episodes, just two minutes each, and around 25–26 episodes in total. It’s edgy and out-of-the-box. I even tried a salt-and-pepper look for the first time, which people found quite hot," he concluded.