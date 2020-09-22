Sharad Pawar, in support of eight suspended MPs, will fast for a day

New Delhi : Eight MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha have been supported by Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar has announced by tweeting that he will be fasting for a day in support of these MPs. He tweeted that I will take part in the movement of those MPs and will observe a day's fast in support of them.

In fact, eight members of the uproar were suspended during the Agriculture Bill in Rajya Sabha. These MPs were suspended for the entire session. A proposal was taken to act on behalf of the government, after which it was approved by voice vote. The MPs were suspended following this government proposal.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu termed the uproar on Sunday as scandalous and said it was the worst day. Eight MPs did not leave the premises after the action took place and the action had to be adjourned five times. Shortly thereafter, suspended MPs, along with MPs from opposition parties, started a sit-in near the Gandhi statue.

Today MPs have withdrawn their picket. The MPs who were suspended are Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen from Trinamool Congress, Sanjay Singh from AAP Party, Ripun Bora from Congress, Nasir Hussain, Rajeev Satav, KK Rakesh and A. Karim from CPM.