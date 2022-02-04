Shashi Tharoor Has Been Accused Of Attempting To Politicise On The Hijab Incident In Karnataka

As Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was accused of inciting the hijab row in Karnataka educational institutions, the Congress leaders stated that there is no law prohibiting religious aspects of dress in India.

Mohandas Pai, former director of Infosys, who is currently the chairman of Manipal University, stated that all schools follow the same code in order to foster togetherness.

In response to him, he mentioned that dress like a Sikh turban, a crucifix around your neck, or a tilak on the forehead, all of which are forbidden in France's government schools but permitted in India.

. This is a college, @TVMohandasPai, not a school. And in any case there is no law banning religious forms of dress like a Sikh turban or a crucifix around your neck or a tilak on the forehead, all of which are forbidden in France's govt schools but permitted in India's. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 4, 2022

Pai's remark came in response to an inquiry from Shashi Tharoor on whether Sikh turbans, Christian crucifixes, and Hindu tilaks are similarly prohibited at educational institutions.

The hijab row in Karnataka has exploded into a larger controversy, with many colleges refusing to admit hijab-wearing students. On Thursday, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra declared that no religious robe, whether a hijab or a saffron shawl, will be permitted.

The home minister stated that the schools are places where youngsters of all religions should learn together and develop a sense that 'we are all children of Bharat Mata.' The minister further added that there are religious organisations that believe differently, and he had asked the police to keep an eye on them. Those who undermine the unity of this country must have to dealt with.

Meanwhile, the incident came into light as some students from a government pre-university college in Udupi came up wearing hijab, it sparked a commotion. Following that, students from Kundapur PU Campus arrived at the college wearing a hijab and were prevented at the gate. As a contrast to the girls wearing hijabs, some 100 Hindu students wore saffron shawls to class on Wednesday.